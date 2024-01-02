Deal: Reserve the Galaxy S24 to save $50 on the flagship phone

It’s now been confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 17. It’s beyond any doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be launched on that day, with pre-orders likely to start at the same time as the event. You can actually reserve your Galaxy S24 handset as of today and score yourself a $50 Samsung Credit just for doing so. Reserving the Android phone gives you absolutely no obligation to pre-order the phone after launch.

To be clear, Samsung has confirmed the event but not the name of the phone that will be launched. That said, all of the leaks and rumors, plus the history of launching the latest in the Galaxy S line of handsets at this time of year, mean that you can have almost total confidence that the Galaxy S24 is what you’re reserving. If some huge surprise drops on that day, you can just choose not to act on your reservation.

There’s no cost to you in reserving or requirement even to provide any payment details. You just fill in a quick form giving Samsung your name and email address. This signals your interest in pre-ordering the Galaxy S24 or one of its siblings when it launches, at which point you can offset the $50 Samsung Credit against the cost of your purchase. There are also rumors of other benefits you can stack with this credit, such as a free storage upgrade that Samsung is known for offering on its latest tech.

You only have until January 16 to register your reservation. After this time, you’ll have missed out on this commitment-free extra. You can head to the reservation page via the widget below.

