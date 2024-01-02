Samsung reveals Galaxy S24 launch date (for real, this time)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s next Unpacked event will officially take place on January 17.

The company is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series on the day.

You can already reserve the device, with Samsung offering a $50 credit.

Earlier today, Samsung Australia accidentally confirmed the date for this year’s first Unpacked event. Now, though, the company has really announced the date. At this Galaxy Unpacked experience, we expect to see the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. The company has confirmed that the Unpacked event will take place on January 17 in San Jose, California.

As you’d expect, Unpacked will be streamed on Samsung’s website and its YouTube channel. The event is set to take place at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET).

The company confirmed that it will reveal “the newest additions to the Galaxy mobile device portfolio” on the day, and we’re specifically expecting the Galaxy S24 series. We’re also expecting other Galaxy products, such as earbuds, laptops, or fitness trackers. Furthermore, Samsung previously confirmed at the S23 launch that it was teaming up with Google and Qualcomm to develop an XR headset. So we’d expect some more news in this regard, but you shouldn’t hold out for an actual launch.

Keen on getting your hands on the Galaxy S24 range? Then Samsung is already letting you reserve the device between now and January 16 on its website or the Shop Samsung app, offering $50 credit for those who reserve the phone. The reservation is a “no-commitment” offer too, as you’ll only need to fork over payment details once pre-orders begin (presumably on January 17).

