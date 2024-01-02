Samsung Galaxy S24 possible launch date and pre-order benefits leaked

TL;DR According to leaks, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, 2024, at an Unpacked event in San José, California.

The flagship series could launch with Galaxy AI.

Pre-order benefits on the series could include a free storage upgrade and discounts on the Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy Watch.

We’re getting closer and closer to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and new information about the devices keeps surfacing. We’ve heard rumors about a January 2024 launch, and now we have a possible date! Leaks have also highlighted the potential pre-order benefits that Samsung could offer on the Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24 series could launch on January 17 with Galaxy AI According to a leak from Arsène Lupin, the Galaxy S24 series could launch on January 17, 2024. The Unpacked event is said to take place in San José, California, at 10 am PST. The attached media file plays out an animation for Galaxy AI.

We also see the Galaxy AI branding in marketing materials that have been put up prematurely in Brazil, as spotted by an X user (via X user Alvin).

The primary language used in Brazil is Portuguese, in which AI is written as “inteligência artificial,” hence making it appear as “Galaxy IA.” In English branding, we can expect it to be “Galaxy AI.”

Galaxy S24 series pre-order benefits also leak A post on the Korean social aggregator Naver (via Sammobile) highlighted possible pre-order benefits for the Galaxy S24 series.

According to this leak, as a pre-order benefit, Samsung will let users get double their storage on the S24 series. For example, users can prepay for the 256GB variant of the phones and get the 512GB variant instead. We’ve seen the same free storage upgrade on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series in the US, so it’s consistent with Samsung’s pre-order strategy.

Further, customers could also get discounts on the Galaxy Buds FE and the Galaxy Watch as a pre-order benefit. The exact model of the Watch is not yet known. Samsung has stuck to offering the Galaxy Watch 4 for the past two years, so we’re hoping to see an upgrade to a newer model.

Samsung has not confirmed this, so take it with a pinch of salt. If these details are correct, the company should be gearing up to make an announcement soon.

Comments