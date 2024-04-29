Best deal yet drops on the Google Pixel Watch 2

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Summer is firmly on the radar, and you might be in the market for a smartwatch to accompany you as you get out and about more. We rate the Google Pixel Watch 2 as the best Fitbit smartwatch, and the fact it looks fantastic doesn’t hurt either. The LTE model of the wearable is down to its lowest price ever in Amazon’s latest deal, letting you pick it up for just $329.99. Google Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) for $329.99 ($70 off)

This record offer is available on all colorways of the device, and the Wi-Fi model is also on sale. If you have no need for the extra on-the-go connectivity, you can save $50 on the cheaper variant at $299.99.

Google Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) Google Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) Wear OS 4, advanced health sensors, and upgraded training features elevate the Pixel Watch 2 The Google Pixel Watch 2 retains the first model's successful features and refines several of the original's shortcomings. Added sensors, upgraded training tools, and a few key changes suggest a more finished product. Google's Wear OS 4 runs flawlessly, while advanced health tools from Fitbit join the lineup. See price at Amazon Save $70.00

The Pixel Watch 2 got a host of enhanced features and refinements over its predecessor. It’s equipped with new health monitoring tools, including an upgraded multi-path heart rate sensor, EDA sensor, and a temperature sensor, offering a more comprehensive health tracking experience. The watch operates on Google’s latest Wear OS 4, ensuring a smoother user experience with its snappy performance.

The battery life has also improved, promising around 24 hours of usage even with the always-on display activated, and supports fast charging — getting up to 50% in about 30 minutes. The inclusion of Fitbit’s advanced health tools signifies its position as a top choice for those invested in the Fitbit ecosystem.

The unprecedented discount may not be available for long, so hit the widget above to catch it while you can.

