Google Pixel 8 Pro hits record-low price of $599

We’re always preaching that stepping back a generation is often where the most value is found in the Android phone market. This Google Pixel 8 Pro deal is a particularly good example. By foregoing the Pixel 9 series for the 2023 model, you can pick up the device for a record-low price of just $599 on Amazon. Google Pixel 8 Pro for $599 ($400 off)

The $400 price drop is available on all colorways of the Pixel 8 Pro, and it’s well worth a look. After all, despite having a successor, the phone has only been on the market for 15 months and still has the specs to rival most top-tier flagships. Software updates are no issue either, with Google’s excellent commitment meaning your Pixel 8 Pro will be updated until 2030.

This refined device boasts a sleek design with a matte glass back and polished aluminum frame. Its 6.7-inch OLED display offers vibrant colors, a truly variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits, ideal for HDR content. The Tensor G3 chipset drives advanced AI-powered features, including Magic Editor for photo adjustments and on-device generative wallpapers.

The camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, all enhanced with manual controls for photography enthusiasts. With other nice features and the seven-year update commitment protecting your investment, it’s a bargain at 40% off.

