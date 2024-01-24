First chance to save 30% on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

We started the week out by highlighting a nice discount on the base model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. As appealing as that offer was, Amazon has sprung an even bigger deal on the larger storage capacity model of the Samsung tablet. The 256GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 is 30% off for the first time right now. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) for $644.98 ($275 off)

This all-time low price temporarily makes the double storage variation of the tablet cheaper than its base model. The deal is only available on the beige colorway. If that’s not to your taste, you can always throw a Tab S9 case on it, which isn’t a bad idea anyway.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB) The smallest member of the Galaxy Tab S9 family gets some big upgrades The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 gets an AMOLED makeover. The new display plus a premium aluminum frame, large speakers, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset all make for a capable tablet. See price at Amazon Save $275.01

The Tab S9 is brimming with solid specs. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for top-tier performance, and features an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, enhanced by Vision Booster. Its 8,400mAh battery, coupled with Super Fast Charging, makes for extended use and shorter sharing breaks. It’s well protected too, with an Armor Aluminum frame and IP68 water- and dust-resistance. The included S Pen offers a natural writing experience, while the high-resolution front camera and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos make video calls that bit more clear.

This Galaxy Tab S9 offer might not be around for much longer, so check it out while it’s live via the widget above.

