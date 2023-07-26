The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 cases

We’ll be blunt here — you simply aren’t going to find as many cases for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 as you are for an iPad. But quality S9 cases do exist, and if you’re going to buy one, you should probably have it ready to use on Day One with your new tablet. Here are our top picks so far.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Book Cover Keyboard

Samsung

If you expect to do a lot of typing but don’t want to carry around a separate keyboard, Samsung’s Book Cover Keyboard is the obvious option. The back attaches magnetically, so don’t have to pry the case off your tablet when it’s unnecessary. It’s also equipped with an adjustable kickstand so you can find an ideal typing angle.

As for the keyboard itself, Samsung offers full-size keys and even a trackpad, so there’s little reason to actually use the S9’s touchscreen when you’re immersed in a heavy Google Docs (or Reddit) session. It also supports Samsung’s Wireless Keyboard Sharing, so if you need to type on another Galaxy device, you can switch to it with minimal effort.

If there’s a serious drawback, it’s cost. The case has a $200 MSRP, so if you don’t care about having a keyboard everywhere you go, you should opt for the separate keyboard regardless.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Smart Book Cover

Samsung

If you don’t expect typing to be a high priority (or you’ve got an existing keyboard you can repurpose), you should at least consider the Smart Book Cover. It’s not cheap at $80, but you do get a case with suede lining and an omnidirectional kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape modes. It’s also loaded with magnets, which not only make it easy to attach and remove your S9, but enable the tablet’s auto-wake/sleep functions. A slot on the back holds your S Pen (as on the Book Cover Keyboard).

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Spigen

While there’s something notably missing on the Tough Armor Pro — a screen cover, for when you toss your S9 in a bag or backpack — the tradeoff is a much lower price than Samsung’s Smart Book Cover, and added side protection, including raised edges around the screen and camera. A kickstand supports your tablet in landscape mode, and there’s an S Pen holder on the back.

UAG Metropolis SE

UAG