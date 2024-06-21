Rare $80 price drop on the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you’ve got the budget for it, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. While we’ve seen comparable price drops on other variants before, the model of the Watch Ultra 2 with Ocean Band is $80 for the first time in today’s Amazon deal. Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $719 ($80 off)

A record deal on the Ocean Band version of this wearable is particularly well-timed if you have summer plans that might involve hitting the pool or the beach. You have the orange and blue versions to choose from, complementing the 100m water resistance and corrosion-resistant titanium case of the device.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Ultra 2 The ultimate Apple smartwatch One step closer to having a fully functional smartphone and fitness tracker strapped to your wrist, the Appel Watch Ultra 2 offers powerful connectivity and communications features, great outdoor functionality, and a semi-rugged design. The Ultra line offers a larger display than the standard Apple watches. See price at Amazon Save $80.00

The first thing you notice about the Watch Ultra 2 is the impressive display, reaching up to 3,000 nits for exceptional brightness. Its major advancements lie beneath the surface with the new S9 processor, based on the A15 chip, enhancing both performance and efficiency. This processor enables a unique double-tap gesture, allowing intuitive control for answering calls, controlling music, and more. The second-generation Ultra Wideband chip improves location services, providing precise distance and direction to your iPhone.

Running on watchOS 10, the Ultra 2 offers a revamped widget interface, a modular watch face, and advanced workout metrics for cyclists, all while retaining comprehensive health monitoring features.

Deals like this can come and go without warning, so hit the widget above to learn more if you’re interested in upgrading.

