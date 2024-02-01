Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 price slashed by 38%
As impressive as the Apple Watch Series 9 is, the prices of the higher-end variants get very steep very quickly. Big discounts are also rare, which is why this fantastic Amazon deal caught our eye. One of the top models of the smartwatch is 38% off for the first time ever.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + cellular, 41mm, Stainless steel) for $433.55 ($265 off)
The $265 price drop is on the 41mm Watch Series 9 with both GPS and cellular connectivity, plus the stainless steel case. It retails for almost $700 and had only once previously been on sale for slightly under $500, making this a golden opportunity to pick it up for around the cost of the base model.
While retaining its classic design, the Watch Series 9 introduces significant internal upgrades and new features compared with the Series 8. It boasts a brighter display and runs on the new S9 chipset for even better performance. Notable features include Double Tap gesture controls and onboard Siri processing for standalone functionality. The Series 9 also introduces an ultrawideband chip, improving the precision of the Find My Phone feature. The battery life remains at an 18-hour promise, which, in practice, can exceed expectations. The watch also supports watchOS 10, bringing in stackable widgets and a more intuitive user interface. For health and fitness enthusiasts, it maintains its high standards in tracking, with accurate heart rate and GPS sensors, and adds new features for cyclists.
We expect this to be a popular deal, so don’t sleep on it if you’re interested. The widget above takes you there.