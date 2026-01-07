Deal: Score massive $140 savings on the 2024 Kindle Scribe

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’ve ever been tempted by Amazon’s note-taking Kindle but balked at the price, this deal is worth a look. The top storage variant of the 2024 Kindle Scribe is currently down to $309.99, which is a $140 discount on its usual price. For bargain hunters, it’s undoubtedly one of the more compelling price drops we’ve seen on Amazon’s large-format eReader. Kindle Scribe (2024, 64GB) for $309.99 ($140 off)

This is the previous-generation Kindle Scribe, but that’s not necessarily a downside. Kindles don’t change dramatically from one generation to the next, and this deal is a good example of how the outgoing model can suddenly make a lot more sense in terms of value alone.

At this price, you’re getting the same familiar hardware that helped the Scribe earn high praise: a 10.2-inch, 300ppi E-Ink display, adjustable front lighting, and the Premium Pen included in the box. Just as importantly, the discounted configuration is the 64GB version — the largest storage variant of the device and ideal if you plan to keep extensive libraries of ebooks or PDFs.

In our review, we found the Scribe’s paper-like writing feel, large canvas, and Active Canvas note tools genuinely effective for replacing physical notebooks. It’s comfortable to use and gives you the freedom to write without worrying about wasting pages. If that’s what you want from a Kindle, this model still delivers in spades.

The deal applies to both Tungsten and Metallic Jade colorways, so you’re not locked into a single finish to get the lower price. You can also choose between storage options, but the 64GB model is the one sitting at the headline price point of $309.99.

Amazon is offering three months of Kindle Unlimited at no extra cost, and the price remains the same whether you opt in or not. That means you might as well take the subscription and cancel before it automatically renews in three months if you decide you don’t want to continue paying monthly.

If you’re mainly after a compact reading device, the standard Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite still make more sense. But if you’ve been eyeing a large-screen eReader that doubles as a serious digital notebook, this might be the deal for you. Hit the widget above to take a look.

