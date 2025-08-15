dbrand's Joy-Con grip nightmare is coming to an end as it starts shipping replacements

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Accessory maker dbrand has officially started shipping its Joy-Lock Grips.

The replacement grips are designed so that Joy-Cons won’t detach from the Switch 2, even when 87% of the console’s weight is put on the magnetic hinge.

The replacement kit also includes a set of Dock Adapter Friction Pads.

Accessory maker dbrand is well-known for its high-quality products. However, the company recently found itself embroiled in controversy shortly after releasing a case for the Nintendo Switch 2, called the Killswitch. The problem was that there was a flaw in the case’s controller grips that would cause the Joy-Cons to detach from the console if not held correctly. After initially placing blame on its customers, dbrand did an about-face and announced it had found a solution to the problem. Now this drawn-out saga is finally reaching its conclusion.

dbrand has announced that it has officially started shipping its replacement Joy-Con grips. The company calls these replacement controller covers Joy-Lock Grips, as they feature a new design to keep the controllers attached. According to dbrand, the Joy-Lock Grips were engineered so that Joy-Cons stay attached to the Switch 2, even when 87% of the console’s weight is put on the magnetic hinge.

In July, the company told customers that they would be able to claim their Joy-Lock replacements for free. To that end, dbrand says it began sending out emails to all Killswitch customers last week. The Joy-Lock Grips are part of a replacement kit that also includes a set of Dock Adapter Friction Pads. These friction pads solve a problem where users were unable to remove their Switch 2 from dbrand’s Dock Adapter with one hand.

Installing the grips on your controllers and the friction pads on your Dock Adapter should be fairly straightforward. But if you need instructions, the company has released a tutorial video you can watch.

