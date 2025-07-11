dbrand finally has a fix for its Switch 2 Killswitch Joy-Con detachment problem

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR dbrand has found a solution for the Joy-Con detachment issue affecting its Switch 2 Killswitch case.

Next week, the company plans to share a production schedule that outlines when you can claim your free replacement.

The company also plans to send out silicone friction pads, which should make it easier to remove the console from the Dock Adapter with one hand.

Earlier this year, reports began popping up about an issue with dbrand’s Killswitch case for the Nintendo Switch 2. The issue in question revolved around the case’s controller grips, which caused the Joy-Cons to detach from the console. After initially blaming its customers for the issue, the company reversed course and revealed that it had come up with two potential fixes and that an update on its decision would be published in the coming weeks. The company has now shared that it has found a viable solution.

Today, dbrand announced that it has landed on a solution for the Joy-Con grip problem. The company has decided to go with a solution that involves completely redesigning the Joy-Con grip to eliminate the problem entirely. dbrand says that this solution came with the risk of being unable to mass-produce the fix, but it has re-tooled one of its mass production tools to address that concern. It has also decided to call these new controller grips the “Joy-Lock.”

Now that the fix has been proved to work and validated in a production environment, dbrand says it plans to share a production schedule next week. This schedule will outline when you’ll be able to claim your free Joy-Lock replacements.

In addition to the new grips, the accessory maker will also start sending users silicone friction pads to install on their dbrand Dock Adapter. Previously, users were having trouble removing the Switch 2 from the Dock Adapter with one hand. These friction pads should make it a little easier to do this.

Before After

The company notes that customers who have Killswitch case orders that have already shipped should expect to see an email early next week that provides details on redemption and shipment timing. For unshipped orders, the replacement parts will be in the box and the friction pads will be pre-installed on the adapter.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.