Like electronics? You'll love these new dbrand glow in the dark PCB skins.

TL;DR dbrand just launched a new line of 3D skins with the look and feel of a circuit board.

The company hired PCB engineers to ensure the components are as accurate as possible.

Skins are available for a wide variety of devices in three colorways, including one that glows in the dark.

Earlier this year dbrand announced a new process that allows it to print 3D skins for a more tactile feel, and now it’s using that new toy to create a line of highly accurate circuit board skins. When I say accurate, I mean dbrand literally hired PCB engineers to make sure the components are all where they need to be.

The skins come in three colors, but the most interesting by far is the glow in the dark option, which uses photoluminescent vinyl. While supplies last, dbrand will also throw in a UV flashlight so you can show it off to all your nerdy friends in the darkness of your mom’s basement.

This new series was created as a collaboration with the YouTuber LinusTechTips. It’s not yet clear how they worked together, but a series of cryptic X posts implies a full video is coming soon. For now, we only know that the second colorway, an orange and white affair called Short Circuit, is a jab at the YouTuber’s height.

The third colorway is a simple black-on-black that’s more about the texture than the print. All three are available now on the official dbrand website for a wide variety of devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and wearables.

