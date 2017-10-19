Back when Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, it also took the wraps off some other goodies as well. The recently released Google Home Mini was one, but another was the updated Daydream View VR headset. We weren’t given a release date at the time of the announcement, but it looks like the headset has just gone live.

You can now head over to the Google Store (link below) and pick up the headset in either Fog, Charcoal, or Coral. If you want yours sooner rather than later, the Charcoal and Coral headsets are expected to ship by October 22, while the Fog headset is back ordered by two to three weeks.

The headsets all come with free shipping and will run you $99. That’s $20 more than the first generation model, but Google made some improvements on the headset so it obviously feels like it can charge a little more. Those improvements include an added head strap, a new heat sink to keep things cool, and controller storage. It also comes with a wider field of view to accommodate the trend of bezel-less phones and a game bundle that is valued at more than $40.

If you’re looking to get a free Daydream View VR headset, keep in mind that LG and Google have teamed up to give them away when you purchase an LG V30. The purchases must be made before November 6, 2017, and you have until November 20, 2017, to complete the registration form here.