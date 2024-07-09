Google One's Dark web reports will soon be available to all Google users

Google offers a nifty feature that lets you check if your personal information has leaked in a data breach. Called Dark web report, this feature scours the dark web for leaked information like your name, date of birth, phone number, email, credit card number, etc., and presents a detailed report to help you take appropriate action. The feature is currently locked behind a Google One subscription, but it will soon be available to all Google Account holders.

9to5Google reports that the Google One app now displays a banner stating that the Dark web report feature will be removed from the app in late July. However, Google is merely relocating the feature to make it available to more users.

A linked support page clarifies that Google plans to integrate it into the Results about you section in the Google app and make it available to all Google users later this month. It states:

Dark web report will become available to all users with a consumer Google Account. Dark web report is integrated with Results about you as a combined solution to help users protect their online presence. Results about you is a feature that helps you find out if your personal contact info, like your home address, phone number, or email address shows up in search results.

The support page also confirms that Dark web report will no longer require a Google One membership once it’s integrated into the Results about you section in late July. Users will have the option to disable the feature by heading to the Dark web report dashboard and deleting their monitoring profile.