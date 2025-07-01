Want a high-end laser projector without the $2,000 price tag? Check out this new Google TV projector

TL;DR Dangbei has launched the DBOX02 Pro, a new 4K Google TV projector that offers projection sizes of 40 to 300 inches and can get as bright as 2,000 ISO lumens.

Other features include licensed Netflix, HDR10+, HLG, dual 12W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support, and an AI-assisted setup for focus and keystone correction.

The Dangbei DBOX02 Pro is priced at $1,599. Thanks to the launch offer, you can get it for $1,219 until July 7, 2025.

TVs are great for viewing content, but projectors are growing in popularity these days, thanks to their relatively lower prices and flexibility in usage and installation. There are plenty of options across price ranges, too — the Dangbei N2 Mini starts at just $229, and you can go all the way to the Dangbei MP1 Max for $2,000. If you are looking for a higher-end projector but don’t need the overkill that the MP1 Max brings to the table, Dangbei has launched the new DBOX02 Pro projector that will suit your needs.

The Dangbei DBOX02 Pro is a 4K Google TV projector with licensed Netflix support as well as support for HDR10+ and HLG. Dangbei mentions that the new projector comes with “LaserVibe” laser technology, but there’s no real information available about it. While the MP1 Max can output 3,100 ISO lumens, the DBOX02 Pro sticks to a more practical yet impressive 2,000 ISO lumens. Both projectors have projection sizes of 40 inches to 300 inches. The DBOX02 Pro also has a built-in 360° stand, but it can tilt 120° compared to the 135° on the MP1 Max.

Once you have the DBOX02 Pro positioned, an AI-assisted setup process automatically handles focus, keystone correction, and even brightness adjustment. Audio duties are handled by the dual 12W speakers on board that support Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. However, note that the 600cc acoustic chamber, albeit impressive, is ultimately smaller than the 750cc chamber on the MP1 Max. The DBOX02 Pro also weighs 4.8kg/10.6lb, compared to the 5.62kg/12.4lb of the MP1 Max.

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro pricing and availability The Dangbei DBOX02 Pro is available on Amazon and Dangbei’s website for $1,599. As a launch offer, you can use the code DBOX02PRO to get it for $1,219 until July 7, 2025.

