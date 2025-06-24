With on-board Netflix and 4K triple-laser output, this Google TV projector is ready for movie night

Dangbei

TL;DR Dangbei’s MP1 Max is a 4K Google TV projector with built-in stand.

The multi-modal light source combines laser and LED output for a bright 3,100 lumen rating.

The MP1 Max natively supports Netflix and all your other favorite streaming apps.

If you still have yet to upgrade your home media experience with the fun and convenience of a modern digital projector, what are you waiting for? If you’ve got a blank wall, you’ve got a screen just waiting to be used, and there is absolutely no shortage of great projector options out there, running the gamut from super-affordable to tricked out with all the latest bells and whistles. We just heard about one of those budget options from Dangbei a little earlier this year, and now we’re checking out the company’s latest, which definitely shifts things over to that higher-end space.

Today Dangbei is launching its MP1 Max, a Google TV projector featuring 4K resolution, a built-in stand for easy positioning, and bright 3,100 ISO lumens output. The projector pulls off that kind of daylight-fighting brightness with the help of both a triple-laser light source and a more convectional LED, and after you’ve found a spot and aimed things, an AI-assisted setup process handles all the messy keystoning and screen configuration for you.

Dangbei

If you’ve ever messed around with old Android TV projectors that offered hacky solutions to sideload Netflix, you’ll be pleased to learn that Dangbei is up to no such shenanigans here, and the MP1 Max arrives with proper licensed Netflix — the remote has that shortcut, as well as buttons for YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

While the 12.4lb projector is light enough to easily move around your home, Dangbei finds room for a 750cc acoustic chamber, helping to give the stereo 12W speakers a little extra “oomph.” And if you ever do want to keep things quiet and enjoy your big-screen content in relative privacy, in addition to the Bluetooth support you’d only expect, the MP1 Max offers an analog headphone jack.

Dangbei is selling the MP1 Max for just about $2,000, available both directly and through Amazon, but you can save big with the introductory DBMP1MAX coupon code, knocking $300 off that price.

