This new projector has Netflix, FHD output, and is priced in impulse-buy territory

Everybody loves watching content on a big screen — something about that cinema experience just really elevates things, to say nothing of making it that much easier to enjoy with a group. And while you can buy some positively gigantic televisions these days, between high prices and tricky installation, they might not be your first choice. If you’re looking to both save money and add a lot of flexibility to your viewing solution, a digital projector could be just what the doctor ordered, and today we’re hearing about a new option from Dangbei with a price that’s hard to ignore.

Dangbei’s N2 mini has a few important things going for it, especially at this price point. It offers a full 1080p resolution, so you won’t be stuck watching all your favorite YouTube channels at 720p. And it’s actually got built-in Netflix, which is far from a given with projectors, and its absence can sometimes involve some annoying, hacky workarounds.

One of the handier features here looks like the built-in gimbal stand, which makes it easy to adapt the N2 mini to all variety of viewing conditions — if you haven’t yet taken advantage of your big, blank ceiling as a projector target, you absolutely need to experience the indolent joy of laying in bed and watching videos on the ceiling.

Capabilities like auto-keystoning, auto-focus, and object avoidance mean you can get up and running with the N2 mini in a snap after moving around to a new room — the whole thing weighs under four pounds. Maybe the only real disappointment is brightness only hitting 200 ISO lumens, so this might not be great outdoors or in bright rooms. But inside at night, it could be just the ticket.

Dangbei’s pricing the N2 mini at $229, but right now there’s an introductory deal making the projector available at a $50 discount, so you could take this home for just $179. Considering the flexibility this design offers, that might be one offer worth seriously considering.

