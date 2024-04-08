CYRILL UltraColor case for Samsung Galaxy S24 review: Should you buy it?

CYRILL UltraColor case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Cyrill's UltraColor is a great way to add a pop of color to your Galaxy S24 device. It's a simple, flexible case that's light on branding, letting Samsung's design team speak for itself.

CYRILL UltraColor case for Samsung Galaxy S24 review: At a glance What is it? The CYRILL UltraColor is a sleek TPU case that puts aesthetics front and center with a trio of earth-tone color options that accentuate the Galaxy S24 series' own colorways. The review product was supplied by CYRILL.

The CYRILL UltraColor is a sleek TPU case that puts aesthetics front and center with a trio of earth-tone color options that accentuate the Galaxy S24 series' own colorways. The review product was supplied by CYRILL. What is the price? The CYRILL UltraColor case launched at $34.99, but it is regularly available for less on online retailers like Amazon.

The CYRILL UltraColor case launched at $34.99, but it is regularly available for less on online retailers like Amazon. Where can you buy it? You can purchase the CYRILL UltraColor on CYRILL's website or via major online retailers like Amazon.

You can purchase the CYRILL UltraColor on CYRILL's website or via major online retailers like Amazon. Is it worth it? Yes. If you value clean aesthetics, a slim case without tassels and trinkets, and a tight fit, consider the CYRILL UltraColor for your Galaxy S24 model.

Should you buy the CYRILL UltraColor case for the Samsung Galaxy S24?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Phone cases, like everything else, are becoming increasingly expensive. It’s not uncommon to shell out $50 or $60 to protect a device that could set you back $1,000 or more. Intriguingly, phones are becoming more robust with the advent of materials such as titanium frames and Gorilla Glass Victus for the front and back glass.

The CYRILL UltraColor for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is a great alternative for those who want to save some cash. I’ve tested CYRILL’s simple TPU case for the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it’s clear that basic cases like this still hold their ground in a market dominated by wallet cases and ultra-durable multi-piece cases.

The flexible UltraColor may not offer any additional features like MagSafe compatibility, but it does provide a little extra peace of mind with air cushions in all four corners and minimal branding in the form of a white bump around all of the cameras with the CYRILL name proudly displayed. The back panel has a slight texture that feels pleasantly soft to the touch, somewhat mirroring Samsung’s own glass finish. The glossy side rails make locating the buttons a breeze, even without looking.

As the UltraColor name suggests, this case offers vibrant colors in Kale (green), Deep Sea (dark blue), and Dusk (gray-to-black gradient). Personally, I’ve found myself gravitating towards the Kale version, as it complements the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s rear glass quite nicely.

The CYRILL UltraColor for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is a great case for those who want to save some cash.

However, I have a minor gripe with the case, particularly regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The UltraColor is almost too snug, so removing it from my phone becomes a struggle when switching cases. While this isn’t a negative in terms of security — the case certainly won’t come off unintentionally — it does make changing cases a bit of a chore.

With an affordable price and compatibility across the Galaxy S24 series, it’s a no-brainer to consider purchasing two colors or a complete set of three.

CYRILL UltraColor case for Samsung Galaxy S24 CYRILL UltraColor case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Colorful • Minimalist aesthetic • Air Cushion protection MSRP: $34.99 A colorful second skin for the Galaxy S24 series The CYRILL UltraColor hides its slim protection features behind three delicious earth tones, a clean aesthetic, and an anti-fingerprint finish. See price at Amazon Save $3.00

What are the best CYRILL UltraColor alternatives?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Spigen Liquid Air ($17.99 at Amazon): A stalwart option for many devices, the Spigen Liquid Air offers a grippier exterior, a slim fit, and raised bezels. However, it’s only available in two colors.

A stalwart option for many devices, the Spigen Liquid Air offers a grippier exterior, a slim fit, and raised bezels. However, it’s only available in two colors. Caseology Parallax ($17.99 at Amazon): The Parallax is available for a swathe of devices, and its protective, attractive, and grippy design hasn’t changed much. It comes in less interesting hues, but it is highly affordable.

The Parallax is available for a swathe of devices, and its protective, attractive, and grippy design hasn’t changed much. It comes in less interesting hues, but it is highly affordable. dbrand Grip ($54.9 at dbrand): dbrand’s Grip case offers a more adventurous alternative to the UltraColor’s subdued hues with more than 40 user-swappable rear stickers. However, replacing these single-use designs can get expensive.

Comments