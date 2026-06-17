Your biggest smart home setup headache is finally going away

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

TL;DR Matter 1.6 introduces full bi-directional NFC pairing, entirely removing finicky Bluetooth handshakes from the setup process.

A new feature called Joint Fabric allows platforms like Apple Home, Google Home, and SmartThings to securely co-administer a single shared network, and you only have to sync the household once.

Smart hubs will now send time-bound “Thermostat Suggestions” rather than blind commands.

Setting up smart home gear is notoriously frustrating, especially when you have to completely wire a ceiling fixture before you know if it will talk to your network. Matter 1.6 is here to deal with that problem.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) has introduced its latest update, and it’s all about making the hardware you already buy easy to install and share. First, you get full bi-directional NFC commissioning. Previously, if you tapped an NFC tag on a device, your phone would still need to use a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection for the setup handshake. If your phone couldn’t keep that Bluetooth connection, the setup failed.

Matter 1.6 takes Bluetooth out of the picture. Now all of the pairing exchange happens directly over NFC. For example, you can provision a smart light bulb or an in-wall switch by simply holding your phone near it out of the box, long before the device is actually connected to mains power.

This update also covers the multi-platform household. Smart homeowners have long experienced persistent friction when they try to cross-share devices between the Google Home, SmartThings, and Apple ecosystems. Matter 1.6 introduces Joint Fabric. It enables multiple platforms to co-administer a single shared Matter network securely via a central Datastore. You don’t have to switch back and forth between different ecosystem network access for individual devices; you set up the Joint Fabric one time, and anyone in the house can control the hardware from whichever app they prefer.

And thermostats are becoming much smarter about how to handle conflicting commands. Smart ecosystems currently send direct commands to your HVAC system, which executes them without question, frequently overriding your manual adjustments or energy-saving settings. Matter 1.6 shifts the focus to a “Thermostat Suggestions” model. Now your smart home hub will push a time-bound suggestion, which your thermostat will check against its current context. If an automated routine conflicts with a temperature you just set manually or your utility provider’s demand-response schedule, the thermostat just ignores the suggestion and files a standard explanation.

On top of this, the new spec adds some important safety awareness. Now, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can notify your network if they are not mounted on the ceiling, and security sensors can share their historical event logs with all of your connected apps to give a better timeline of when things actually happened.

It’s worth noting that your smart home isn’t going to magically upgrade this week. The Matter 1.6 SDK is just out for device makers and platform developers. Expect these frictionless setups and smarter cross-platform controls to arrive as brands push firmware updates and release new hardware in the coming months.

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