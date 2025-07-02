Google Home's new sharing tools are now available to everyone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google Home’s Member access feature is now rolling out widely with version 3.3 of the app. The feature makes it easier to share a device or an entire smart home with someone. Users can invite family members, including children, as well as guests and roommates, by assigning them the new Member role.

This feature was previously available to Google Home users enrolled in the public preview program, but is now rolling out widely, according to Google’s latest Nest community update.

Member role lets Google Home users customize the amount of access they want to give someone. For example, you can toggle permissions for viewing device and home history and give or revoke permissions to fully manage your home devices and automations.

You can also now grant children under the age of 13 limited access to your smart home. They’ll be able to do things like control lights, play music, and unlock doors. To enable this, the child must be part of your Google Family Group and added as a Member. By default, permissions for viewing Activity and changing Settings are turned off for child accounts.

You can customize access and privileges for everyone else in your Google Home app. You can provide “Admin” access to partners and people you want to co-manage your home. Those who should only get limited access can be added as “Members,” and you can further customize whether they should have any access to Settings or Activity.

To add someone as a Member or manage Admin access on your Google Home app, select your home and head to Settings > Household & access > Add > Home member.