One of Gemini's best features is getting a must-needed usability boost on Android

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new way for users to create scheduled actions in Gemini on Android.

This includes a UI that allows users to name, describe, and schedule these actions — just like on the web.

Previously, app users were forced to create actions using a prompt.

Google introduced Scheduled Actions to Gemini last year, and since its arrival, it has become one of Gemini’s best features. It allows users to schedule and run various tasks through the AI assistant, turning Gemini into a useful automation tool. If you wanted to create a daily digest of news sources delivered to you before bed every night, you could use the feature to do just that. It’s incredibly extensible.

There remains a gulf between the feature’s functionality on the web and in the Gemini app, including the ability to easily create these actions via a UI. However, it now appears that Google is plugging this gap.

As part of our investigation into Google app version 17.8.59.sa.arm64, we’ve uncovered a new workflow that’ll give users more control over how automations are created.

With the new UI, users can tap the + icon in the top-right of the updated Scheduled Actions screen to create a new action.

The old Scheduled Actions screen The new Scheduled Actions screen

The produces a bottom sheet that allows users to name, describe, and schedule the new action. This is a far more sensible setup for mobile users and a big step up from the current workflow, which restricts the creation of scheduled actions through prompts. The update also aligns the mobile app with the web version, providing a UI for creating new actions.

You can see the new mobile UI alongside the web UI below.

The web UI for creating scheduled actions The new app UI for creating scheduled actions

Notably, we previously uncovered evidence that Google was working on a way for users to edit existing scheduled actions via the Android app, but this feature hasn’t rolled out. Instead, with this new workflow, users can now only pause or delete actions they’ve created. Clearly, there’s still quite a lot of friction in this process despite the improvements.

It’s unclear when the new UI will roll out to users, but it’s good to see Google addressing the more minor, annoying aspects of the Gemini experience.

Unfortunately, Scheduled Actions remains one of the features locked behind Google’s AI Pro or Ultra subscriptions, making it inaccessible to most users within its potential ambit.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

