Gemini now lets you schedule tasks ahead of time

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini now lets you automate routine tasks with its new scheduled actions feature.

You can use it to schedule prompts to perform a task at a specific time, day, date, or after an event.

The feature is available in the Gemini app for users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription and qualifying Google Workspace business and education plans.

Google has started rolling out Gemini’s scheduled actions feature, which we spotted in a teardown earlier this year. As highlighted in the code strings, the feature allows users to automate routine tasks, similar to the scheduled tasks feature already available in ChatGPT.

The scheduled actions feature will be available in the Gemini app starting today. Google says it will let users schedule prompts to perform tasks at a later date, time, or after an event. Users can utilize the feature to automate tasks like getting a summary of their calendar and unread emails every morning, generating five ideas for their blog every Monday, or staying updated on their favorite sports team.

In addition to being useful for routine tasks, Gemini’s scheduled actions will also come in handy for one-off tasks like getting a summary of an award show the day after it happens. Google adds that Gemini will allow users to transform prompts they’re already using into recurring actions or manage existing actions within the new scheduled actions page in settings.

Sadly, the scheduled actions feature isn’t available for all Gemini users. It is limited to users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription and qualifying Google Workspace business and education plans. Google may eventually make the feature available on Gemini’s free tier, but there’s no official confirmation yet.

