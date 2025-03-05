Crazy phones, bendy screens, mad cars: Here's the coolest tech we've seen at MWC 2025!

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Mobile World Congress is one of the most electrifying tech events on the planet. It’s a global stage where industry giants and ambitious startups alike unveil their latest innovations. This year, my team and I have landed in Barcelona, as always, to bring you an insider’s look at everything unfolding on the show floor. From futuristic concepts paving the way for a smarter tomorrow to cutting-edge devices hitting the market right now, we’ve explored every corner of the Fira — where hundreds of thousands of tech enthusiasts, visionaries, and industry leaders converge. Now, let’s dive into some of the coolest tech and products we’ve discovered at MWC 2025!

Xiaomi MOS concept modular phone

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

MWC is the epicenter of cutting-edge mobile technology, and this year was no exception. The event was teeming with jaw-dropping smartphones, but one of the standout innovations came from Xiaomi. The company unveiled a concept phone featuring a Modular Optical System with a detachable lens that magnetically snaps onto the device. To overcome potential data transfer lag, Xiaomi integrated a blazing-fast 10Gbps LaserLink system, enabling seamless wireless communication between the phone and the lens module.

Oukitel WP200 Pro

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Set to launch in April, the Oukitel QP200 Pro is a rugged smartphone packed with great features. It boasts a MediaTek 8200 processor, a 108MP camera, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, and runs on Android 15. Built to withstand the elements, it carries IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications. But here’s the real twist — it comes with a detachable earbud. Yes, just one. What makes it even more unique is the tiny display on the earbud itself offering quick controls.

Realme Ultra Concept Phone 3

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The realme interchangeable lens concept smartphone may look like any other device from the front, but flip it over, and you’ll find a one-inch Sony CMOS sensor designed for DSLR lenses. It supports Leica’s M-mount lenses, instantly transforming your smartphone photography. The camera hump is protected by glass, eliminating the need for a lens cap when the module is removed. Prefer a more traditional setup? The phone still includes wide and ultrawide cameras. It’s exciting to see brands push the boundaries of mobile photography and we’re all for it.

Infinix solar energy-reserving technology

Infinix showed off a concept that essentially enables solar charging on phones. The tech allows users to stay powered anywhere, anytime, outdoors or indoors. The company’s concept device featured solar panels embedded at the back and a solar charging case. Pretty wild, eh? Check out our video tour of ShowStoppers at MWC 2025 to see everything Infinix announced at the event.

TECNO Spark Slim

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Thin phones are no good if they don’t even last a day, so Tecno is taking the practical approach to smartphone thinness with the TECNO Spark Slim. It isn’t the thinnest phone ever since we’ve seen thinner phones in the past, but the Spark Slim is a practical yet thin phone as it packs a 5,200mAh battery in its 5.75mm thin frame. It’s rare to see a company take a realistic and pragmatic approach to smartphone thinness without compromising on the end-user experience.

Nubia Focus 2 Ultra

This is one of the more interesting ZTE models at MWC. That’s entirely due to the rotating dial around the 50MP main camera (1/1.56-inch), allowing you to zoom in or change filters. The phone is a budget device otherwise at €300, featuring an OLED screen, a Unisoc chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W wired charging.

Xpanceo smart contact lens

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The team at Xpanceo showcased several smart contact lens concepts, each designed for different use cases. Their ultimate goal? To merge these innovations into a single, all-in-one smart lens capable of noninvasive health tracking. By analyzing tear fluid, this futuristic lens could monitor glucose, cortisol, vitamin levels, and more, offering a groundbreaking approach to personal health monitoring.

Lots of AI Glasses

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

AI glasses were everywhere at MWC 2025, showcasing the industry’s growing obsession with wearable intelligence. Among the standout innovations were the ChatGPT-powered Loomos AI glasses, featuring a 16MP camera and an optional 6,500mAh neckband power bank to extend the rather optimistic one-hour shooting time. They’ll retail for $299, but early adopters can snag them for $199 on Kickstarter.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

We also spotted a mysterious white-box competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, built by Emdoor, a company that supplies wearables to major brands like Lenovo. These smart glasses run on the same Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset as the Ray-Bans but pack a larger battery and DeepSeek integration, making them an intriguing alternative in the AI eyewear space.

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TECNO also brought its AI Glasses and AI Glasses Pro to MWC 2025. Powered by the company’s Ella AI, they are a pair of smart glasses that seem to address some of the shortcomings of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. They boast an 11-hour battery life, which is significantly longer than the four-hour battery life you get with Meta’s glasses. The Pro-variant supports real-time navigation and AR-enhanced applications through its integrated MicroLED display, providing visual feedback that you wouldn’t normally find on other AR glasses.

Lenovo’s concept goodness

From a hybrid laptop that folds in five different ways to displays that extend your workspace and even a solar-charging laptop that can give you one hour of video playback with just 20 minutes under the sun — Lenovo had a strong showing at MWC 2025.

Samsung’s displays for the future

Samsung Display never fails to turn heads with its imaginative screen concepts, and MWC 2025 was no exception. This year, we saw a foldable tablet that transforms into a briefcase, a foldable gaming handheld, circular and rolling displays, and the return of previously showcased Flex G and Flex Hybrid panels. It was a showcase that proved once again that the future of displays is anything but conventional.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Xiaomi’s electric smart car turned heads at MWC 2025 with its bold, sports car-inspired design in a striking yellow finish. But it’s not just about looks—this machine is an absolute powerhouse. The SU7 Ultra rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in under two seconds, boasts an impressive 600km range and is packed with 11 cameras and a suite of advanced sensors. And if speed is its game, charging is no exception — going from 10% to 80% battery in just 11 minutes. A true showstopper in every sense! Let us know which of these was your favorite and caught your attention the most!

