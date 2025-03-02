I tried Lenovo’s ambitious Z-folding laptop at MWC 2025 and it’s perfectly built for two

Lenovo is known to push the boundaries of computing. Apart from being one of the world’s largest laptop makers, the company also stands out for its bold approach to PC design. If the rollable ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, unveiled at CES earlier this year wasn’t proof enough of its innovative spirit, Lenovo has now introduced yet another striking concept at MWC 2025 — the ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC. This unique laptop combines productivity with an eye-catching, unconventional form factor sure to turn heads.

Lenovo ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC Concept: Design and modes Rumors of this laptop surfaced earlier, making it seem like yet another ambitious concept destined to remain a footnote in tech history. However, leaks rarely capture the full picture. At MWC 2025, the story truly unfolded before my eyes as I got my hands on Lenovo’s Z-shaped ThinkBook Flip concept.

One of the most striking features of the hybrid laptop is its giant outward-folding touch display. This impressively flexible screen uses two hinges to fold vertically, allowing the top half of the screen to go behind the main display. The result? A dual-screen configuration that opens up new possibilities for multitasking and collaboration.

If you’re working on something and need to share your screen, simply fold out the second display. This makes it easy for someone sitting across from you to view the contents of your screen. In the future, the dual-screen nature of the device could also allow two people to use the two halves of the screen independently at once. When screen sharing isn’t necessary, the ThinkBook Flip AI PC can also function as a traditional 13-inch laptop.

What’s clear is that this is very different from previously launched foldable laptops like the ASUS Zenbook 17 OLED or the HP Spectre Fold. Some might call the ThinkBook Flip AI PC Concept niche and impractical as a daily driver, maybe even too ambitious for mass production, but there’s no denying that it pushes the boundaries of what modern laptops can be.

For power users juggling multiple tasks, especially those in collaborative fields, this desgn could bring in a new level of convenience. The ability to transform and adapt to different workflows is more than just a gimmick — it’s a glimpse into the future of mobile computing.

And yet, beyond the professional appeal, I couldn’t help but imagine a different use case, one a little closer to home. As a mum of two, I can easily picture myself unfolding the ThinkBook Flip AI PC concept to keep my kids entertained while I power through work. A split-screen setup for cartoons is where it’s at for me.

And that's just the beginning of what the ThinkBook Flip AI PC can do design-wise. Thanks to its versatile nature, the laptop morphs to fit a variety of workflows and seamlessly transitions between five distinct modes: Clamshell Mode (13.1-inch): This mode offers a traditional setup for everyday laptop tasks.

Vertical Mode (18.1-inch): This style is ideal for document review, providing more screen real estate in a portrait orientation.

Share Mode (13.1-inch & 12.9-inch outward facing): This mode enables dual-display collaboration, making it easy to share content with others.

Tablet Mode (12.9-inch): This mode is designed for creative workflows and allows the device to function as a large tablet.

Read Mode (12.9-inch): This is a distraction-free reading mode, optimizing the display for content consumption.

Software

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

While its foldable design is undoubtedly its standout feature, the ThinkBook Flip AI PC Concept also brings some clever UI tricks to match its unique style. One of the most useful ones is a software toggle and swipeable bar positioned right at the fold, allowing you to seamlessly switch between clamshell mode and share mode with simple touch gestures.

Another thoughtful feature is the screen-sharing prompt that pops up when mirroring the primary display to the secondary screen at the back. It’s a small but crucial detail — one that ensures you always know when your screen is being shared, saving you from any awkward or unintended reveals.

Then there’s the 18.1-inch display in vertical mode, which is an absolute dream for multitasking. Having that much vertical screen real estate feels like a luxury, especially if you’re someone who constantly juggles multiple applications. Whether it’s monitoring live data, editing documents side by side, or simply keeping an eye on emails while working on something else, the extra space makes everything feel less cramped and more seamless.

That said, during my hands-on time, the software didn’t feel entirely polished. Switching between modes wasn’t always as fluid as I’d hoped, and there were moments when the UI felt a little rough around the edges. But considering this is more of a design concept than a ready-for-market device, I’m willing to give it a pass. The intent is clearly there to create software that makes the most of the hardware. It just needs a bit more refinement to truly shine.

Powerful specs

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Beneath its unique exterior, the ThinkBook Flip AI PC packs a punch. The PC is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and promises the performance required for demanding tasks. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough time to fully put the laptop through its paces, so I can’t speak to performance in depth. However, one thing that stood out is that the display seems to be quite power-hungry. Lenovo didn’t share specifics on battery capacity, so it’s hard to say just how much juice this screen will demand in real-world use, but my feeling is that it will be quite a bit.

Elsewhere, Lenovo has packed in 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and PCIe SSD storage, ensuring fast and efficient performance.

Another standout feature is Lenovo’s Smart ForcePad, a three-layer illuminated touchpad that integrates numeric keys, media controls, and other shortcuts for more intuitive navigation. There’s also a built-in fingerprint reader for added security. And for those who need high-speed data transfers and seamless connectivity, the ThinkBook Flip AI PC includes Thunderbolt 4 ports.

