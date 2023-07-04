Chromebooks are generally low-end machines, but they can handle many lightweight tasks like content consumption. However, most budget models come with small and often not-so-pleasant screens. So what do you do when you want to watch Netflix or do some game streaming on a Chromebook? You hook it up to a TV, of course. Here are a few ways to connect your Chromebook to a TV.

How to connect a Chromebook to a TV using HDMI A wired connection is the best way to connect your Chromebook to a TV. TVs mostly use HDMI for wired connections, so that’s likely your only option. You also need to check whether your Chromebook has an HDMI port. If it does, you can use a standard HDMI cable.

If your Chromebook doesn’t have an HDMI port, you will need a USB-C hub with an HDMI port. Once you’ve arranged the compatible cable or hub, connect the HDMI end of the cable to the HDMI port on your TV.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Connect the other end of the cable to your Chromebook using HDMI, USB-C, or the hub.

Open the Settings app on your Chromebook. You can find it by clicking the time on the bottom right corner via the Settings gear icon or via search.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

In the left navigation pane in Settings, click Device.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

In Device settings, click Displays. Your TV will be listed here.

Google

To adjust your TV settings, click on the TV name in the listed devices. If you want to mirror the Chromebook screen on the TV, you can check the Mirror Internal Display checkbox.

Google

How to connect a Chromebook to a TV wirelessly

Connecting your Chromebook to a TV wirelessly isn’t ideal, but it can help if you don’t have a compatible cable. There are two ways to go about it, and both require you to have a casting device. To cast your Chromebook screen to a TV, you will need an Android TV with Chromecast built-in, a Google Chromecast attached to your TV, or an Amazon Fire TV device. The Chromecast and Fire TV procedures are similar but have a few differences.

Connect Chromebook to a TV using Chromecast

David Imel / Android Authority

Chromecast is Google’s casting protocol. To connect a Chromebook to a TV via Chromecast, both of your devices need to support it. Some TVs have the feature built-in, but those that don’t will require you to hook up a Chromecast device via HDMI. Note that you will need your Chromebook and your TV/Chromecast connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

On your Chromebook, navigate to the website you want to cast using Google Chrome. Click the three-dot menu button at the top right. Click on Cast… in the drop-down menu that appears.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

The casting pop-up will list the available screens you can cast to. Click the name of the TV to which you want to connect your Chromebook.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

You can also change the source from the tab to the desktop. Click Sources in the casting pop-up and click the source you want to cast.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

To stop casting, click the cast button on the right end of the toolbar in Google Chrome, and click the name of your TV again.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

Connect Chromebook to a TV using Fire TV This method on the Chrome OS side of things is the same as above, but a few extra steps are needed to enable screen mirroring on your Fire TV device. Here are the steps to cast Chromebook to TV using Fire TV.

Turn on your TV with the Fire TV stick remote. Once turned on, navigate to the Settings button, and select it with the Select button on your remote. Under Settings, there will be a Display & Sounds button. Select it.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

In the Display & Sounds settings, scroll down to Enable Display Mirroring and select it with the remote button.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

Your Fire TV device will enter mirroring mode, and your TV screen will display a confirmation of the same.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

On your Chromebook, navigate to the website you want to cast using Google Chrome. Click the three-dot menu button at the top right. Click on Cast… in the drop-down menu that appears.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

The casting pop-up will list the screens available for casting. Your Fire TV device should show up in this list. Click it.

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

To stop casting, click the cast button present on the right end of the toolbar in Google Chrome, and click the name of your Fire TV device again.

FAQs

Can you connect a Chromebook to a Roku TV? Yes, the process is similar to that of a Fire TV. Just enable screen mirroring in the settings of your Roku TV and find the Roku device in the cast settings of your Chromebook.

What's the best way to connect a Chromebook to a TV without HDMI? Your best bet here is Google Chromecast. It will provide the most stable wireless connection to your Chromebook.

Can you connect a Chromebook to a TV via USB? Direct screen mirroring from Chromebook to TV is not possible over USB unless you’re using a USB-C to HDMI cable or hub.

Can you connect a Chromebook to a television? Yes, you can connect your Chromebook to a television provided that is has an HDMI part. Use a USB-C to HDMI cable to connect.

