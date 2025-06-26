Xfinity is dropping data caps and making its internet plans simpler

TL;DR Comcast will now offer four Xfinity internet plans.

Data caps are being dropped, allowing users to have truly unlimited internet.

These plans also come with a Wi-Fi gateway and a free mobile line for one year.

Comcast is shaking up its Xfinity internet service by offering four simplified national plans. The company is also getting rid of data caps to give customers true unlimited internet.

Today, Comcast announced that it is launching its “everyday pricing structure.” This launch is being followed by the rollout of four simplified national plans: 300Mbps, 500Mbps, 1Gbps, and 2Gbps. The cost of these plans will differ depending on the tier you choose: one-year price guarantee, five-year price guarantee, or everyday price. Speed (Download) Price Per Month One-Year Guarantee Price Per Month Five-Year Guarantee Everyday Price 300Mbps $40 $55 $70 500Mbps $55 $70 $85 1Gbps $70 $85 $100 2Gbps $100 $115 $130

In addition, all of these plans will come with an Xfinity Wi-Fi Gateway, which includes cybersecurity protection and parental controls. Comcast adds that you’ll also get one free unlimited Xfinity Mobile line for one year with no fees or taxes included.

These changes arrive on the heels of the company announcing its five-year price lock earlier this year. “We said we were going to go ‘all-in’ on a new pricing strategy and we are delivering with our 5-year price lock and our new everyday price plans,” said COO Steve Croney. “Now all our Xfinity Internet packages are built on simplicity and transparency — no hidden fees, no confusion — just the best, most reliable and secure Wi-Fi that sets a new standard for the ultimate connected experience.”

