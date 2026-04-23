Xfinity Mobile now includes free device protection and unlimited phone upgrades

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Comcast has revamped its Xfinity Mobile with new plans that bundle more value upfront.

Two new plans are now available, including Mobile Select ($30) and Mobile Plus ($45).

Device protection is now included in the Mobile Plus plan, covering loss, theft, and damage without extra fees.

Many mobile plans include hidden fees for essential features such as device protection, early upgrades, and international travel. Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile wants to address these concerns with a more transparent approach.

The cable giant has replaced its whole wireless lineup with two straightforward plans: Mobile Select for $30 per line and Mobile Plus for $45.

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If you’ve ever dealt with a cracked screen, Mobile Plus is worth a look. For $45 per line, Xfinity includes Lifetime Device Protection at no extra cost. This covers not just your phone, but also every tablet and smartwatch on your account. Usually, phone insurance alone can cost up to $20 per month for one device, so having it included is a great value.

You also get “device upgrades anytime,” so you don’t have to wait two years or for a special trade-in period to switch devices. For heavy users, this plan includes 50GB of premium data and 4K video streaming.

If you want a simpler option, Mobile Select is $30 per line. It’s a basic plan with unlimited talk, text, and data, plus HD streaming. While it doesn’t include insurance like the Plus plan, it aims to be up to 50% cheaper than the major carriers.

Both plans use Xfinity’s hybrid network. They run on Verizon’s 5G network, but also use Wi-Fi PowerBoost. Subscribers can get speeds up to 1Gbps when connected to Xfinity’s 23 million hotspots across the country. By using Wi-Fi for most data, Comcast can offer these low prices to current Xfinity internet customers.

It’s worth noting that you need to be an Xfinity internet subscriber to get these rates. Also, after you use 50GB (Plus) or 30GB (Select) of premium data, your speeds may slow down during busy times.

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