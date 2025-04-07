Another Nothing phone is coming this month, just not THAT one

TL;DR Nothing has confirmed that it’ll announce four CMF products on April 28.

This includes the CMF Phone 2 Pro, in lieu of the CMF Phone 2.

The news also comes as we wait for the Nothing Phone 3 to launch.

Nothing has been teasing a new CMF Phone for a few days now, and we’re all expecting the CMF Phone 2 to launch. Well, the company just threw a curve-ball as it turns out we’re getting the CMF Phone 2 Pro instead.

Nothing announced an April 28 launch date for new CMF devices, and it confirmed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro is one of these products. The brand also gave us a glimpse of the device (see the image above), hinting at a more premium design.

The company didn’t reveal more details, but a short teaser last week suggests a design that matches a previous leak. This earlier leak showed a compact phone with a triple rear camera setup.

This isn’t the only CMF gadget you should expect on the day. Nothing confirmed that it’ll also launch the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. We quite liked the CMF Buds Pro 2, so we hope these other wireless earbuds offer a similarly good experience for the money.

Otherwise, we hope the CMF Phone 2 Pro retains the semi-modular design seen on the original handset. This news also comes as we wait for the Nothing Phone 3 to launch. Nothing hasn’t launched a flagship-tier Nothing Phone since 2023’s Nothing Phone 2.

