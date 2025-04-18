CMF Phone 2 Pro shows off its cameras in Nothing's latest teaser

TL;DR CMF by Nothing has once again shared a teaser of the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

This teaser provides a peek at the triple rear camera setup.

Among all the smartphone brands, it seems like no company loves doing teasers more than Nothing. The company’s sub-brand plans to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro, as well as a handful of audio products, later this month. As we inch closer to the event, CMF by Nothing has shared a new teaser for the budget-friendly phone.

On X (formerly Twitter), CMF by Nothing posted a partial image of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Specifically, the image features the top left corner of the back of the device, where the rear cameras are found. Here we get a good look at the triple camera setup, which was first spoiled for us in an earlier leak.

This new teaser arrives almost two weeks after CMF teased the lower left corner of the handset. In that teaser, it was revealed that the phone has a new finish, hinting at a more premium-looking design.

CMF by Nothing’s launch event is scheduled for April 28. In addition to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, it’ll also launch the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. Although the launch is still days away, the company already has the product page up for the CMF Buds 2.

