CMF Phone 2 Pro shows off its cameras in Nothing's latest teaser

Check out the latest CMF Phone 2 Pro teaser.
Published on4 hours ago

CMF Phone 2 teaser
Nothing
TL;DR
  • CMF by Nothing has once again shared a teaser of the CMF Phone 2 Pro.
  • This teaser provides a peek at the triple rear camera setup.

Among all the smartphone brands, it seems like no company loves doing teasers more than Nothing. The company’s sub-brand plans to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro, as well as a handful of audio products, later this month. As we inch closer to the event, CMF by Nothing has shared a new teaser for the budget-friendly phone.

On X (formerly Twitter), CMF by Nothing posted a partial image of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Specifically, the image features the top left corner of the back of the device, where the rear cameras are found. Here we get a good look at the triple camera setup, which was first spoiled for us in an earlier leak.

Built for light, depth and detail.
Redesigned from the inside out.
— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 18, 2025

This new teaser arrives almost two weeks after CMF teased the lower left corner of the handset. In that teaser, it was revealed that the phone has a new finish, hinting at a more premium-looking design.

CMF by Nothing’s launch event is scheduled for April 28. In addition to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, it’ll also launch the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. Although the launch is still days away, the company already has the product page up for the CMF Buds 2.

