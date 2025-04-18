Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
CMF Phone 2 Pro shows off its cameras in Nothing's latest teaser
Published on4 hours ago
- CMF by Nothing has once again shared a teaser of the CMF Phone 2 Pro.
- This teaser provides a peek at the triple rear camera setup.
Among all the smartphone brands, it seems like no company loves doing teasers more than Nothing. The company’s sub-brand plans to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro, as well as a handful of audio products, later this month. As we inch closer to the event, CMF by Nothing has shared a new teaser for the budget-friendly phone.
On X (formerly Twitter), CMF by Nothing posted a partial image of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Specifically, the image features the top left corner of the back of the device, where the rear cameras are found. Here we get a good look at the triple camera setup, which was first spoiled for us in an earlier leak.
Built for light, depth and detail.Redesigned from the inside out.CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/rID9INz7KU— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 18, 2025
This new teaser arrives almost two weeks after CMF teased the lower left corner of the handset. In that teaser, it was revealed that the phone has a new finish, hinting at a more premium-looking design.
CMF by Nothing’s launch event is scheduled for April 28. In addition to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, it’ll also launch the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. Although the launch is still days away, the company already has the product page up for the CMF Buds 2.