Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Clicks Communicator will ship with Android 17, the company has confirmed.

The phone will also have a 4,450 mAh battery, up from the 4,000 mAh capacity previously announced.

We’re expecting the Communicator to ship in Q4.

The BlackBerry-style Clicks Communicator is set to ship in the last quarter of the year, according to a roadmap Clicks shared last month. That plan also said that the company would share more about the Communicator’s software starting this month, and today, it started doing just that in a message sent to customers who pre-ordered.

As reported by DroidLife, Clicks sent out an email this morning letting pre-order holders know that the Communicator will ship with the latest Android 17. That version is currently only available on Pixel and Galaxy devices in beta, but given it’ll be released broadly well before the Communicator’s anticipated Q4 release window, it’s nice to have confirmation Clicks is keeping up.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The message also included the detail that the Communicator will come with a larger battery than initially announced. Clicks had previously said that its phone would come with a 4,000 mAh cell, but according to today’s update, it’ll actually be considerably larger at 4,450 mAh.

Clicks’s April roadmap also said that the company would share more details about the phone this month, including info about its UI and “the decisions that went into making it feel distinctly like a Communicator.” We haven’t seen much of the phone in action yet, but Clicks had also previously said it’d have “working units to show” starting in June.

Assuming Clicks is able to stick to the timelines it committed to last month, the Communicator will make its way to customers before the year is up. It’ll cost $499; you can reserve yours now with a $199 deposit.

Follow