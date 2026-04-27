Clicks outlines path to Communicator launch in major update

CES 2026 was full of intriguing tech, but few devices captured the same level of attention as the Clicks Communicator . Breaking away from the traditional slab smartphone, this Blackberry-like Android handset is designed to be the best phone you can buy for communication. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the device, but the team behind it has now provided an update that answers some lingering questions.

It appears Clicks has started sending out an update about the Communicator via email. The update offers a roadmap outlining the company’s plans, including the device’s estimated shipping date. According to the email (via Droid Life), here’s what to expect:

May: We’ll begin sharing glimpses into the Communicator experience: the software, the interface, and the decisions that went into making it feel distinctly like a Communicator.

We’ll begin sharing glimpses into the Communicator experience: the software, the interface, and the decisions that went into making it feel distinctly like a Communicator. June: Seeing is believing. We’ll have working units to show, as committed for Q2.

Seeing is believing. We’ll have working units to show, as committed for Q2. Q3: Certifications and testing. You’ll also be invited to configure your order including your Communicator color and keyboard layout. This is also when you’ll be invited to choose your bonus Covers, including limited edition colors.

Certifications and testing. You’ll also be invited to configure your order including your Communicator color and keyboard layout. This is also when you’ll be invited to choose your bonus Covers, including limited edition colors. Q4: Production and shipping to reservation holders.

So it looks like we’ll get a deep dive into the UI next month, with working prototypes to follow in June. Meanwhile, you’ll be able to pre-order your device and customize it sometime in Q3. Then shipping starts in Q4 for those who reserved a unit.