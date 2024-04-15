Feast your eyes on the cleanest Pixel 8a render so far

TL;DR A trusted leaker has posted a Google Pixel 8a render online.

The image shows Google’s mid-ranger from various angles.

The device is expected to launch next month at Google I/O.

We’ve seen a few Google Pixel 8a renders and leaks already, giving us a good idea of what to expect when the mid-range phone is revealed in the coming weeks. Fortunately, a trusted tipster has dished out perhaps the cleanest render so far.

Tipster Arsene Lupin recently posted a Pixel 8a render on X, showing the device from several angles and without watermarks. Check the image out below.

The leaked render is in line with other images, as you’d expect, confirming a phone that’s mostly in line with the Pixel 8 line‘s design language. That means an aluminum camera bar (with two cameras here), a center-mounted punch-hole cutout, rounded corners, and what appears to be the Obsidian/Black color scheme.

Previously leaked Pixel 8a features include a Tensor G3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, at least 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 27W wired charging. The phone is also said to offer a 64MP+13MP rear camera pairing, in line with the Pixel 7a.

Google is expected to reveal the phone at its Google I/O event on May 14, so we’ve got roughly a month to wait until then. But we’ll undoubtedly see more leaks and accidental disclosures before this launch.

