Circle to Search has a hidden trick that's both useless and amazing

TL;DR A lesser-known Circle to Search trick lets you stack multiple searches on the same screen instead of stopping after one.

Just long-press the gesture bar or home button again after the first result and circle another object to add more context.

It’s basically an Easter egg that shows how fast and flexible the feature is, even if it won’t boost productivity.

Google’s Circle to Search has already changed how people search on Android. Now, instead of copying text, switching apps, or typing keywords, you just circle anything on your screen, and Google handles the rest. But a lesser-known trick making the rounds online shows the feature can go even further: you can stack searches on top of each other.

Tech observer Leah Lundqvist shared a short demo on X showing that you can stack these search circles as many times as you want. Instead of stopping after one search, you just keep long-pressing the gesture bar (or home button) after the first result. Each new circle adds more context, turning Circle to Search into a chain of connected visual searches. We’ve tried this trick, too, as you can see in the video below.

When Google launched Circle to Search, the idea was simple: press and hold the home button or gesture bar, circle something on your screen, and Google identifies it right away. People quickly started using it to identify landmarks, translate text, or find where to buy products.

The system uses AI-powered visual recognition to analyze what you highlight and sends it to Google Search. That’s why you can circle a pair of shoes in a photo and instantly see shopping results or similar items.

Recent updates are quietly expanding what the feature can do. Google has upgraded Circle to Search so it can now recognize multiple objects in one image. Now you can circle several items and search for them all at once instead of one by one.

The hidden trick is a fun, if slightly pointless, Easter egg. It probably won’t make you more productive. But it does show what the software values. It’s designed for speed, so it doesn’t add obstacles. You can keep circling and searching, and it will keep responding.

Keep in mind, though, you probably shouldn’t try this during an important moment, like when you need to quickly identify a landmark in a video. You might just end up with a cluttered screen instead of an answer. But as a party trick to show your friends at dinner, it’s a fun look at how we’re starting to interact with our devices in a more responsive, almost conversational way.

