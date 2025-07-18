Forgot that tune? Circle to Search now remembers your previous song searches

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out Song Search history to Circle to Search.

Tapping on the new icon will open a page with your past searches, complete with song titles, thumbnails, and artist information.

The feature is available on Android in the beta and stable channels.

Finding out the name of a song or the artist behind it is as easy as bringing up Circle to Search and activating Song Search. But what if you want to listen to a song you previously searched for, but you can’t remember anything about it? That won’t be a problem going forward, as Circle to Search now has a Song Search history feature.

We’ve been keeping an eye on this feature for a while now, first spotting that it was in development back in February. While the Song Search history view wasn’t operational at the time, it did start rolling out for beta testers in April. We then reported in June that Google planned to add a new icon to Circle to Search that would serve as a shortcut to this page. Now, the shortcut is rolling out in both the beta and stable channels with version 16.27.

To access Song Search history, activate Circle to Search and tap on the music note icon in the search bar to start up Song Search. There should be a clock icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap on this icon and you’ll be taken to the “Recent song searches” page.

On this page, you’ll see your past searches, complete with song titles, thumbnails, and artist information. The songs are separated by month, in groups of up to 10. At the bottom of the page, you’ll also find a “Show full history” button. Tapping on this button will take you to a new page where you can see all of the songs you previously searched for, minus the thumbnail art.

