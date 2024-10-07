Chromecast with Google TV is getting a new update, just not the one you're waiting for

TL;DR Google is pushing out a new update to the 4K and HD Chromecast with Google TV.

The software brings the latest Android security patch to the streaming dongles.

Chromecast users will have to wait a little longer for the home panel upgrade.

Google is updating the Chromecast with Google TV yet again. Even though the Google TV Streamer is the new kid on the block, the company isn’t halting software releases for the beloved Android TV dongle. The latest update for both the 4K and HD Chromecasts with Google TV comes almost a month after the previous update, which applied the July Android security patch to the system.

With the new software, Google is jumping to firmware version STTL.240812.006, which brings the September security patch. Yes, your Chromecast just skipped one month’s security patch to get onto the latest one available out there.

The 83.01MB update also promises bug fixes and improvements to the Chromecast. Sadly, it doesn’t add any new features.

I know, like me, you’re probably waiting for the promised Home Panel upgrade, but, unfortunately, this latest OTA does not carry the smart home hub. Gemini-powered overviews and AI-generated screensavers are also absent from this latest update. But worry not, all this should be coming to the Chromecast with Google TV very soon.

Another major upgrade planned for the outgoing dongle is that of Android 14. Google previously confirmed to Android Authority that even though it’s abandoning the Chromecast brand, the Android 14 update will hit existing dongles at some point. In fact, the 4K Chromecast with Google TV is set to receive security updates all the way till 2025, while the HD Chromecast with Google TV is expected to get updates until 2027.

To get the latest update for your Chromecast with Google TV, head to Settings > System > About > System update.

