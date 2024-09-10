It's time to hit the 007 update on your Chromecast with Google TV

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a fresh update for the Chromecast with Google TV.

Both the 4K and HD versions of the dongle are receiving the new software.

It carries a new security patch level, performance improvements, and bug fixes.

Google is now rolling out a new update for both the 4K and HD Chromecast with Google TV. Although the HDMI streaming dongles have been discontinued in favor of the new $99.99 Google TV Streamer, they will continue receiving updates for the time being.

The latest update brings the software up to version “STTE.240615.007”. Now you get the pun in the title? Well, aside from the lack of this writer’s humor, the new software ups the Android security patch level of the Chromecast with Google TV to July. The previous STTL.240508.005 version included the June security update.

Despite being only 150MB in size, the update takes a while to apply. Then again, Chromecast is infamously slow, and Google hasn’t been able to fix it despite timely updates.

This latest Chromecast for Google TV update also brings some bug fixes and performance improvements. Once you’re done downloading the software, you will need to restart the dongle. Sadly, the update does little to improve the device’s laggy UI.

You can head to Settings > System > About > System update to check for the new build. If you haven’t yet updated to the 005 build with the June patch, your Chromecast might show you that one on the screen. Just wait a few seconds, and the build number should automatically change to the latest 007 version.

