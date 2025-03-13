Google's Chromecast fix is finally ready and rolling out to devices right now

TL;DR A few days ago, legacy Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices stopped working for many users.

Google advised against factory resetting affected devices, but did not immediately have a solution available.

That fix is now finally ready, and should be hitting Chromecast devices over the next couple days.

If your old Chromecast stopped working a few days back, you were far from alone, as unexpected failure seemed to hit second-generation Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices en masse. Google acknowledged the problem, and announced it was developing a fix, but did not have much in the way of mitigation steps to offer at the time; really, all we knew is that you shouldn’t try factory resetting your Chromecast. It’s taken a little longer than some of you might have liked, but Google now shares that a fix is ready and on its way out now.

Google says that its fix solves the problems for both the Chromecast Audio and 2nd-gen Chromecast, and that users should receive this patch over the course of the next few days. In order to get the software, the devices will need to have an active Wi-Fi connection.

What about if you missed Google’s warning not to do a full factory reset? Well, that’s not great, and the company concedes that it’s still trying to put together a fix for those users. All it can offer at the moment is that if you’re in this boat, you should keep an eye on its Chromecast support forum and wait for news.

While we haven’t yet see Google open up about what caused this error in the first place, community efforts like this post from Reddit user tchebb have placed the blame on expired security certificates.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like