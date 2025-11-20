Chromebooks will now get to skip the line to play games on GeForce NOW

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has partnered with NVIDIA to launch GeForce NOW Fast Pass exclusively for Chromebooks.

The promotion allows players to skip the queue so they can get right into streaming PC games from their existing libraries.

Anyone who buys a Chromebook will get one year of GeForce NOW Fast Pass.

Chromebooks aren’t exactly known for their prowess in running video games. However, cloud gaming platforms like NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW can help make the device a more viable option for higher-end gaming. To make the experience even better, Google and NVIDIA are partnering up to provide a new offering.

Today, Google and NVIDIA announced the launch of a new promotion called GeForce NOW Fast Pass. Similar to GeForce NOW, you’ll be able to stream over 2,000 PC games from your existing libraries across Steam, Xbox, Epic Games Store, and more. However, Fast Pass adds one big benefit — no wait times.

According to NVIDIA, there’s typically no wait time for the GeForce NOW Ultimate tier, but there are wait times for the Performance and free plans. These wait times can last up to two minutes or longer, with shorter times for the Performance tier. With Fast Pass, you’ll be able to skip the queue, so you can start playing your games right away.

Fast Pass is an ad-free experience, which is notable considering that NVIDIA started showing ads on the free tier back in early 2024. This service allows up to 10 hours of play time per month. You’ll be able to roll over up to five hours of unused time to the next month.

GeForce NOW Fast Pass is rolling out today exclusively for Chromebooks. Anyone who buys a Chromebook will get one year of Fast Pass.

