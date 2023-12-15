Is your Chromebook frozen? Here's how you can try to fix it

The core promise of Chromebooks is that they’re less complicated than a Mac or a Windows PC, and for the most part, that’s true. But they’re still prone to basic computer problems sometimes, and that includes freezes. If your Chromebook is frozen for whatever reason, here’s how you can try to fix it.

How to fix a frozen Chromebook

Just to be clear, we’re going to define “frozen” as meaning there’s content onscreen, but your Chromebook isn’t doing anything further, and it won’t respond to mouse, keyboard, or trackpad input. There may or may not be an error message, but we’re specifically skipping the “ChromeOS is missing or damaged” message, which tells you what to do to solve it.