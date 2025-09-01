Google Chrome’s new Material 3 Expressive design is rolling out, here’s what’s changed

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR The Material 3 Expressive design is now available in Google Chrome’s stable branch.

It gives Chrome’s tab group feature a more colorful look.

Google started rolling out the new UI this weekend.

Google announced its new design language, Material 3 Expressive, in May this year. Since then, it has begun testing it across most of its apps. Gmail and Google Clock are a few of the apps that have been updated with the new design, and now, it’s time for Chrome.

In June, we shared that the Material 3 Expressive design was available in the Chrome Canary channel. The redesign is finally out of the Canary build and is now available in the stable version of Chrome.

The very first thing you will notice in your Chrome browser featuring the Material 3 Expressive UI is the page loading indicator, which now has rounded corners. Icons that appear when tapping the three horizontal dots at the top-right corner have also received a small design change. All the icons, including Go Forward, Bookmark, Download, Site Info, and Refresh, have been placed inside circular containers. Also, there isn’t anything separating the top bar icons from the bottom menu.

The New Tab button in the tab grid page has also been placed inside a square box. You’ll find a new incognito icon in the tab grid page, along with the total tabs and tab groups, placed inside a rectangular box.

The tab group UI has been updated slightly as well. Unlike before, when the selected color only appeared as a dot on the tab group card, Chrome now applies the selected color to the entire group of tabs in the latest design.

Overall, for the most part, Google is sticking with Chrome’s traditional design even in the Material Expressive 3 UI. Google started rolling out the UI update over the weekend, so you can expect it to land on your device soon.

