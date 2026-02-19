Chrome's latest update gives it three features it has long needed

TL;DR Chrome now has a split-view tool that allows you to view two tabs at the same time.

An annotations tool has been added to the PDF viewer.

Users can now download PDFs directly to Google Drive.

Chrome already has quite a few productivity tools built into it, like tab groups, translation, autofill, and more. Google is now adding even more to that list with a new update. In total, the browser is getting three new handy features.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google has announced that it is rolling out three new Chrome features. The first new feature is split view, which will let you view two tabs at the same time. If you frequently go back and forth between tabs, this feature should help streamline things a bit. While other browsers have already implemented this feature, it’s nice to see it finally arrive in Chrome.

The second new feature is for your PDF documents. Chrome’s PDF viewer finally has an annotations tool. Previously, you had to download a PDF and open a separate app to make changes. Now you can mark up documents, jot down notes, and add your signature all in the browser.

The final feature being added to the browser in this update is called “Save to Google Drive.” In the past, if you wanted to save a file to Google Drive, you would have to download it first and then upload it to Drive. With “Save to Google Drive,” you can now save the file directly to Drive, cutting out the middleman. To access “Save to Google Drive” you just need to click on the Google Drive icon in the PDF viewer.

This update comes just as Google is rolling out pinned tabs for Chrome on Android.

Follow