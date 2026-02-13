Chrome on Android just became more desktop-like with this long-awaited feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out pinned tabs to Chrome for Android.

Pinned tabs stay fixed at the top of the tab grid and can’t be accidentally swiped away.

A new docked horizontal bar keeps pinned pages accessible even when you scroll through your tabs.

Google has finally rolled out support for pinned tabs in Chrome for Android, bringing one of desktop’s most useful features to the mobile app.

The functionality is available in Chrome for Android version 144 and lets users keep important websites pinned to the top of the tab grid for quick access. The feature first surfaced late last year and is now rolling out to users worldwide.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Pinned tabs appear directly within Chrome’s tab grid view. To use it, simply long-press on any tab card and select the new “Pin tab” option, which appears just above the Close tab command. Once pinned, the tab jumps to the front of the grid and stays anchored there.

Google has also replaced the usual close (x) icon on pinned tabs with a pin symbol, reducing the chances of accidentally closing something important. Moreover, pinned tabs can’t be swiped away, either. Below, you can see how the old Chrome for Android tab grid compares to the new pinned tabs layout.

Old New Pinned tabs in top carousel

If you scroll down your tab grid, Chrome also displays a docked horizontal bar at the top of the screen that keeps your pinned tabs visible. This strip shows the pinned site’s favicon along with page names, and you can scroll through it smoothly and tap any site to open it instantly.

You’ll have to long-press the pinned tab card again to close it or unpin it.

If you don’t see the option to pin tabs in Chrome yet, make sure you’re running Chrome version 144 or later, as the rollout may still be gradual.

Follow