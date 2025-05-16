Chrome for Android could soon automatically fill verification codes sent via SMS

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chrome for Android could soon get support for automatic detection and filling of two-factor codes sent via SMS.

Android apps have supported this functionality for years now, but this capability will be convenient for websites.

Android apps work well with two-factor authentication codes sent via SMS, as they can automatically detect and fill in these codes. Unfortunately, you’ll have to manually copy these codes if you’re visiting a website in Chrome for Android.

Thankfully, tipster Leopeva64 reports that Chrome for Android could soon detect two-factor authentication codes sent via SMS and automatically fill them on websites. The user also posted a screenshot of the option, as seen below.

Automatic detection and filling of one-time PINs (OTPs) is a welcome time-saver in apps, so having this capability on websites should be equally convenient. After all, some websites don’t have apps. However, it should also come in handy if you prefer using a website over downloading yet another app.

The tipster also rightfully notes that SMS-based two-factor verification is considered more insecure than other options (e.g. using an authenticator app). Nevertheless, this would still be a great move for all the websites that support this verification option.

This isn’t the only new feature in Chrome on Android, though. Google recently announced that it’ll use on-device AI to fight suspicious notifications. The company also brought native PDF reader functionality to the app last month.

