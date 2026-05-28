Google Meet's latest update puts Gemini right where you need it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is moving the Ask Gemini prompt box to the bottom-left corner of Google Meet on the web, making the AI feature much easier to notice during calls.

Ask Gemini can summarize meetings, list action items, and help late joiners catch up on missed discussions, especially when “Take Notes for Me” is enabled.

The rollout has already started, and is available for Google Workspace Business and Enterprise Standard and Plus users.

Google is making Ask Gemini in Google Meet much easier to notice and use. Instead of hiding behind a small Gemini icon in the top-right corner, Google’s now placing the prompt box will directly in the bottom-left corner of the Meet web interface during calls.

Until now, Ask Gemini in Meet on the web felt a little too tucked away for a feature Google clearly wants people to use regularly. The prompt box only appeared after hovering over the icon, which also made it easy to miss entirely. And in most meetings, people are already juggling presentations, chat messages, awkward silences, and the inevitable “you’re on mute” interruption anyway.

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The new placement changes that. By surfacing the prompt box directly inside the main meeting window, Google is essentially turning Gemini into a more active participant in your calls.

The functionality itself has not changed, and the tool can still be surprisingly useful in long or chaotic meetings. Ask Gemini can generate a quick summary of the meeting’s goals and discussion topics, pull out key takeaways and action items, and even help late joiners catch up on what they missed. For example, if you enter a project review call 20 minutes late, Gemini can provide a condensed recap instead of forcing you to ask, “So, what did I miss?” awkwardly.

Some of the catch-up capabilities depend on Take Notes for Me being enabled during the meeting, but when it works properly, it turns Meet into something closer to an AI-assisted collaboration tool.

Google says the feature is enabled by default for organizations that already have Ask Gemini in Meet turned on. The rollout officially started on May 26, although the company notes it could take up to 15 days before users actually see the new interface change appear. Ask Gemini in Meet is currently available for Google Workspace Business and Enterprise Standard and Plus customers.

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