Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Chrome for ARM64 Linux devices is arriving in Q2 2026.

Google already extended Chrome support to Windows on ARM back in 2024.

Chrome on ARM64 Linux will support extensions, Google Pay, and all your other favorite features from existing platforms.

It’s difficult to understate just how big Chrome is. Back when Google first introduced it (almost 20 years ago now), the browser wars were in full swing, and Chrome had its work cut out for it. But now in 2026, it is solidly the dominant browser across every platform — and honestly, for good reason. Even with lots of solid alternative browsers worth trying out, we find ourselves coming back to Chrome time and time again — and now we’re getting it faster than ever, with new releases every two weeks. Today Google shares the latest chapter in Chrome’s expansion, as the company gets releases ready for a new class of computers.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Smartphones as we know them wouldn’t exist with power-efficient RISC chips, and the ARM architecture quickly emerged as the leading standard. Today, 64-bit ARM chips don’t just power our phones. A wave of ARM-based laptops have been giving shoppers some tantalizing new options, and the availability of Windows on ARM has meant lots of familiar software support.

Google already brought Chrome to Windows on ARM back in 2024, and today Google shares that it’s about to do the same for all you power users running Linux on your ARM64 laptops. Starting sometime next quarter, you’ll be able to access new releases of Chrome built for ARM64 Linux.

You can expect the same full-blown Chrome you’re already familiar with from other platforms, including support for extensions, easy Google Pay integration, and the Google Password Manager.

Existing Linux users probably already have a non-Chrome browser they feel perfectly comfortable with, but especially if you still use Chrome on other machines, just the ability to keep your bookmarks and everything all synced up could be reason enough to check this out.

While we assume that most of you who might be running Linux on ARM64 hardware are doing it on something like a new Snapdragon-equipped laptop, there’s even desktop support, and Google is partnering with NVIDIA to streamline Chrome installation on its DGX Spark personal AI desktop computer. At $4,700 that one’s a tad out of our price range — but think of the browser performance!

Follow