Is uBlock Origin dead on Chrome? New update says yes, but here's how to get the ad blocker back

TL;DR Chrome v142 removes the workaround flags that allowed Manifest v2 extensions, such as uBlock Origin, to continue running.

However, users can add a new string to Chrome’s shortcut to get Manifest v2 extensions working again.

It makes better sense to explore alternatives, as the workaround can stop working with future updates.

Google Chrome’s Manifest v3 changes had almost killed fan-favorite extensions like uBlock Origin, but flags kept the dream alive for just a little longer. Unfortunately, the party is over, as Chrome’s latest update removes the workaround flags that allowed uBlock Origin to keep working. However, as is the case with workarounds, there’s a new one to get uBlock Origin working again on Chrome. Nevertheless, the sound advice might be to explore alternatives for your ad-blocking needs.

Chrome v142 removes workaround flags Chrome v142 began rolling out last week in the stable branch for desktop users, and the rollout expanded widely this week. Users who updated Chrome (or logged on to their computer to find that it auto-updated itself) will be greeted with the message that uBlock Origin has been turned off yet again, as it is no longer supported.

This was a long time coming. Chrome version 139, which was rolled out in late 2024, made the transition to Manifest V3, effectively closing down the methods by which ad-blocking extensions, such as uBlock Origin, worked. Users found that they could simply toggle uBlock Origin back on; however, this method stopped working with the next Chrome update.

Users then had to enable the “Allow legacy extension manifest versions” flag in Chrome and manually load uBlock Origin to restore it to a working state. This was bound to be a short-lived solution, as the flag itself ominously declared that “This should only be used for maintaining legacy extensions and will be removed in the future.” This future is here with Chrome v142, as this flag and other legacy flags are nowhere to be found, effectively killing uBlock Origin for good.

You can still use uBlock Origin, but with more tinkering uBlock Origin can still be used, but not with experimental (and easily accessible) flags anymore. Users now have to resort to command-line tinkering to get it working, as shared by Redditor DerpyMD. Follow these steps if you really need uBlock Origin working again with Chrome: Right-click on your Chrome shortcut on your Windows PC. Select Properties. In the Target field, add the following code after “….chrome.exe”:

Code Copy Text --disable-features=ExtensionManifestV2Unsupported,ExtensionManifestV2Disabled

Ensure there’s a blank space between the two strings. Click Apply and grant admin approval.

Now, when you launch or relaunch Chrome through this shortcut, you will be able to toggle on Developer Mode for Extensions and subsequently toggle uBlock Origin back to its working state.

You will need to unpin your older Chrome shortcuts and repin this edited one to the taskbar.

Maybe it’s time to explore alternatives While there are no ominous warnings this time around, it’s clear that Manifest v2 extensions don’t have forever to live. As such, it’s best to make your peace with the fact that uBlock Origin will not be around forever on Chrome.

If you want to continue using uBlock Origin, you will need to switch to an alternative browser, such as Firefox. For those who find it challenging to leave Chrome behind, you can try out uBlock Origin Lite and see if it fulfills your ad-blocking needs.

Follow