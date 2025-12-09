Survey reveals YouTube TV would be silly to not introduce smaller, cheaper subscription bundles

Joe Maring / Android Authority

In late November, news broke that YouTube TV could start 2026 with a bang. The on-demand streaming platform could introduce cheaper, more selective packages to users in the future. This would split YouTube TV’s current all-in-one subscription approach, potentially offering more value to users who pay to access specific parts of the service.

To expand on this, there are rumors of at least three separate subscription options: one for sports-only content, another featuring kids’ content, and a third tailored for movie lovers.

It’s a massive potential development, but it begs the question: would you consider signing up to YouTube TV if these bundles become a reality? We posed the question in a recent poll, and here are the results.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

YouTube TV would be silly to shirk cheaper bundle options in 2026 Cheaper YouTube TV bundles would align with the desires of the majority of respondents. Of the just over 1,000 votes cast, ~51% of readers would prefer smaller YouTube TV packages. Only ~5.7% are in direct opposition to this idea, as they prefer YouTube TV’s current “all-in-one” offering. Notably, $82.99 per month for the base plan is a sizeable investment no matter how you slice it. Understandably, that figure has grown far too demanding for some, especially those who don’t take advantage of all the channels at their disposal.

The service’s pricing is a clear issue for many as well. ~32.2% of the voting share would consider subscribing to YouTube’s on-demand streaming service if these bundles were attractively priced.

~11.2% only care about the potential change if there were a sports-only option.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

It’s worth noting that this isn’t confirmed news. There’s no indication from Google that YouTube TV will offer customers more flexibility in their viewing choices in 2026. It could just as easily keep the status quo. However, users are now reconsidering the value proposition of YouTube TV, at least in its current form. What do you think of YouTube TV? Is it a good deal in its current form, or would you welcome more focused packages in the future? Let’s continue the conversation below.

Follow