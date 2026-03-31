Samsung has a special, cheaper 128GB Galaxy S26, but there's a catch

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A 128GB Samsung Galaxy S26 has been listed online, despite the base model officially starting at 256GB.

This is an Enterprise Edition variant and apparently costs just ~$871 in the UK.

By contrast, the 256GB non-enterprise Galaxy S26 costs ~$1,160 in the market.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched last month, and all three phones received price hikes. The base Galaxy S26 now starts at 256GB and costs $900, but it turns out that a cheaper model exists for some users.

Samsung sells a Galaxy S26 Enterprise Edition model, which is meant for corporate use rather than retail customers. The official website lists this business-focused model with 256GB of storage. However, GSMArena spotted a 128GB Enterprise variant on an IT supply chain’s website.

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The 128GB Galaxy S26 Enterprise Edition costs £659.86 (~$871), representing a significant price drop over the cheapest non-enterprise Galaxy S26. Samsung’s UK website lists the 256GB Galaxy S26 at £879 (~$1,160). This also represents a price drop over the Galaxy S25‘s £799 (~$1,054) launch price in the market.

Do you think Samsung should've offered a 128GB S26? 16 votes Yes, for sure 25 % Maybe, it depends on price 13 % No, we shouldn't have 128GB flagships 63 %

Meanwhile, the 256GB Galaxy S26 Enterprise Edition costs £899 (~$1,186). That’s in the same ballpark as the non-enterprise model, so you wouldn’t be saving any cash by opting for the 256GB Enterprise variant.

The Galaxy S26 Enterprise Edition is otherwise identical to the base Galaxy S26 in the UK. That means the Exynos 2600 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It also means a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging, a 6.3-inch 1080p OLED display, and a 50MP+12MP+10MP rear camera trio.

It’s entirely possible that this 128GB Enterprise Edition listing is an error, or that the drastically reduced pricing is contingent on bulk orders. Either way, this model isn’t meant for consumers, so good luck getting your hands on the 128GB variant if it’s legit.

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