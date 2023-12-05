Budget OnePlus phones could get a camera zoom boost

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Camera specs for upcoming OPPO, OnePlus, and/or Realme phones have apparently leaked online.

The specs suggest that mid-range phones from these brands could gain telephoto and periscope cameras.

OnePlus has just launched the OnePlus 12 in China, and it’s only the second OnePlus phone to offer a periscope camera, following in the footsteps of the OnePlus Open. Now, it looks like the firm and its stablemates might not waste any time bringing better camera zoom tech to cheaper phones.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station revealed camera specs for several mid-range phones by the Oga Group (OnePlus, OPPO, Realme). Check out the machine-translated post below.

The first phone on the list is said to arrive with a 50MP IMX890 main camera, an ~8MP IMX355 sensor (presumably the ultrawide), and a 32MP IMX709 2x telephoto camera. Several comments suggest that this phone is the OnePlus Ace 3, which will likely launch outside China as the OnePlus 12R if history tells us anything. Sure enough, a MySmartPrice leak back in July pointed to the OnePlus 12R gaining a 32MP 2x telephoto camera.

Meanwhile, the second phone is tipped to offer an IMX890 main camera, an IMX355 secondary snapper, and a 64MP 3x periscope camera (Omnivision OV64B). The final phone is said to offer a 50MP main camera (Sony LYT-808, much like the OnePlus 12), that 8MP IMX355 secondary shooter, and a 64MP 3x periscope camera (OV64B).

There’s no word on the identity of these last two phones. We’re guessing these two handsets could be a Realme 12 series device, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, a OnePlus Nord phone, and/or an OPPO Reno series device.

Nevertheless, camera zoom has long been neglected in the mid-range segment. So we hope to see more global mid-range phones with telephoto and periscope cameras in 2024.

